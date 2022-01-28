Shweta Tiwari To Be Arrested For Her Remark About God Measuring Her Bra Size?

According to an official, police in Bhopal today filed a complaint against television actress Shweta Tiwari for allegedly injuring religious sentiments with her remark on God. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra directed the city police to investigate Tiwari's remark and submit a report. Reportedly, a case was filed against her.

Tiwari made the controversial statement on Wednesday in Bhopal while promoting her web series 'Show Stopper', which also stars actors Rohit Roy, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain.

Tiwari's controversial statement, in which she allegedly referred to God while speaking about her "bra," went viral on social media. When she made the remark during an interaction with the media, her co-stars were also present.

Actor Saurabh Raaj Jain, who played Lord Krishna in the popular TV series 'Mahabharata,' will play the role of a 'bra fitter' in the upcoming series. During the press conference, Tiwari jokingly made the alleged statement in reference to Jain, according to news agency ANI.

"Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai, (God is taking my bra's measurements)," Tiwari said in a clip from the event, in which the star cast was seen seated on a dais.

"A case was registered against Shweta Tiwari today under IPC section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs)," the official of Shyamla Hills police station, Bhopal, said.

The case was filed after a local citizen, Sonu Prajapati, filed a complaint alleging that the actress had offended his religious sentiments with her remark. "We will summon Shweta Tiwari to the police station either by sending her a notice by post or by sending a police team to her place to serve notice," said the officials.

"The offence is non-bailable, but as it attracts imprisonment of less than seven years, no arrest can be made as per the Supreme Court's directive issued earlier," he added. After being contacted by PTI, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali) Bittu Sharma told that the actress would be formally arrested, but also added that she could obtain bail from the police station, after which she would have to have the matter resolved by a competent court.