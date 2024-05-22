Art & Entertainment

Shruti Haasan Revisits Her ‘Solo Home’ Where She ‘Started To Dream’

Actress Shruti Haasan revealed that the roof top of her Chennai house became her “solo home”, where she learned about life and herself.

Instagram
Shruti Haasan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Shruti Haasan revealed that the roof top of her Chennai house became her “solo home”, where she learned about life and herself.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shruti shared a gamut of pictures from the place. In the first image, Shruti is sitting on the roof and smiling at the camera.

Shrutis Story
Shruti's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Shrutis Story
Shruti's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Describing it as her “solo home”, she captioned it: “I used to chill on this roof as an eighteen-year-old This was my first solo home and I learned a lot about life and myself here.”

Shrutis Story
Shruti's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

She then shared another picture from the roof, where she said she started to dream for herself and wrote music.

“I started to dream for myself I began writing music and thinking of going to music school, and I fell in love with life and myself for the very first time,” she wrote.

In the last image, she is seen standing on the roof and gazing into the sky.

“Many days spent wishing and dreaming for the future I enjoy as my present today I work hard never to forget that Chennai girl who never forgot to be a weirdo and dream on her own terms,” wrote Shruti, who is the daughter of veteran stars Kamal Haasan and Sarika.

It was in 2009 with 'Luck', that Shruti made her acting debut. In 2011, she made her Telugu debut with 'Anaganaga O Dheerudu' and Tamil debut with '7aum Arivu'.

She has worked in films such as 'Vedalam' and 'Si3', 'Gabbar Is Back', ' Welcome Back', 'D-Day' and 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' to name a few.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Death Toll In Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Incident Rises To 17
  2. Bangladesh MP Goes Missing In MP, Cops Suspect Chopped Body Found In Newtown Might Be His
  3. Onions Bring Tears To Nashik Farmers, Puts Candidates In A Soup
  4. Man Behind Metro Graffiti Targeting Kejriwal Arrested From Bareilly
  5. Pune Porsche Crash Case: Drunk Driving Charge, Ban On Driving Till 25 For Teen Who Spent Rs 48k At Pub | New Details
Entertainment News
  1. 'Welcome To The Jungle’ Makers Rope In 200 Horses For Action-Packed Scene
  2. Sonakshi Sinha's Wish List: ‘Want To Do Edgy Film With Anurag Kashyap, Want To Work With Rajkumar Hirani’
  3. Ram Gopal Varma Meets ‘Real’ Actor Vijay Sethupathi, Shares Picture
  4. Big Dream Of 'Udaariyaan' Star Abhishek Kumar Is To Play A Cop In Rohit Shetty Film
  5. Manisha Koirala 'Thrilled' To Meet UK PM Rishi Sunak; Reveals Most Of The Attendees ‘Loved’ 'Heeramandi'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad
  2. Malaysia Masters: Sindhu Downs Gilmour To Reach Second Round
  3. Geneva Open: Andy Murray Knocked Out As Yannick Hanfmann Books Clash With Novak Djokovic - In Pics
  4. Barbie To Launch Doll Collection Celebrating Venus Williams And Other Iconic Athletes
  5. Emma Hayes' First US Women's Team Roster Features Two Newcomers
World News
  1. Israel Recalls Ambassadors From Ireland, Norway Over Recognition Of A Palestinian State
  2. Rescuers Search Through Wreckage Of Helicopter After Crash Kills Iran President
  3. Singapore Airlines CEO Says 'Very Sorry' After Turbulence Leaves Flight Passenger Dead, 70 Injured
  4. Russian Attacks On Ukraine Power Grid Touch Kyiv With Blackouts Ahead Of Peak Demand
  5. 3 Indian-Origin Students Killed, 2 Injured After Car Crash In US' Georgia
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Shah Says TMC Turned Bengal Into Infiltrators' 'Safe Haven'; Rajnath Slams Congress
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad