Shreya Dhanwanthary Calls 'Maverick' R. Balki's 'Chup' An Ode To Art

Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary, who became an overnight sensation with the OTT series 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', is currently awaiting the release of her next project titled 'Chup- Revenge Of The Artist'.



The trailer of the film was released recently and has garnered a lot of positive response and the actress is over the moon as she called the film an ode to art.



Overwhelmed with a range of emotions, Shreya also expressed her admiration towards the late filmmaker-actor actor Guru Dutt to whom the film pays a tribute, alongwith gratitude for having worked with the director R. Balki.



Describing the film, Shreya said: "'Chup' is an ode to art and the spirit of every artiste. While it also plays a tribute to the late legendary actor/director Guru Dutt, the film quintessentially respects the lives and the work of artists across all quarters".



Heaping praise on her director, she further mentioned: "R. Balki is a maverick and I am fortunate to not only be a part of this incredibly interesting story but also, generally, be around his mind."



Holding the infamous and unfortunate dismissal of, now considered cult film 'Kaagaz Ke Phool', at its core, 'Chup' is a crime-thriller where an artiste goes on a rampage to kill his critics.



The film is slated to release in cinemas on September 23.



After 'Chup-Revenge Of The Artist', Shreya has 'Adbhut' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui lined up for release.