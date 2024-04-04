Art & Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty Shares Goofy Dancing Video With Her ‘Sister Squad’

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was recently seen in the action spectacle webseries ‘Indian Police Force’, has shared a goofy dance video with her “Sister Squad” on her social media.

In the video, Shilpa can be seen dancing with her sister Shamita Shetty, and actress Akanksha Malhotra.

On Thursday, Shilpa took to her Instagram and shared a video of them dancing to the song ‘Nainon Men Sapna’ from the film ‘Himmatwala’.

In the video, they can be seen wearing color-coordinated outfits consisting of white T-shirts and denim jeans.

Shilpa wrote in the caption: “Ek Himmatwala tohfa aapke liye. We had so much fun adding our own zing to @isha_r_surti’s magic #SisterSquad #vacationgoals #qualitytime #sisters.”

Earlier, Shilpa went on a vacation with her family to Ranthambore in Rajasthan. She said that the trip was a learning curve and thrilling not just for her children but for her too.

Shilpa took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a video of her safari at Ranthambore National Park with her children, Viaan and Samisha.

The actress wrote in the caption: “Ranthambore…. What an incredible experience this was to see all these animals… What topped it was the rare sighting of a Tigress and her cubs in their natural habitat, was such a learning curve and so thrilling; not just for the kids but for us too. The sunrise, the sightings, and the company were all perfect! 10/10 (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in the Kannada action film 'KD - The Devil'.

