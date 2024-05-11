Art & Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty Enjoy 'Family Time' As They Visit Vaishno Devi; Drop Videos From Helicopter

Sisters Shilpa and Shamita Shetty shared a glimpse of their 'family time' during their visit to the auspicious Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.

Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty
Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sisters Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty shared a glimpse of their 'family time' during their visit to the auspicious Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.

Shamita took to Instagram stories and shared a video from a helicopter, where she can be seen in a magenta pink suit with her hair tied in a ponytail and minimal makeup.

Shamita took to Instagram stories and shared a video from a helicopter, where she can be seen in a magenta pink suit with her hair tied in a ponytail and minimal makeup.

Shilpa, who is wearing a pink suit, can be heard saying, "Jai Mata Di."

The 'Baazigar' actress also shared videos on her Instagram stories, showing their journey to the temple on a mule. Shilpa captioned the video: "#Vaishnodevidiaries."

Shilpa also dropped an adorable picture, where we can see her and Shamita planting a kiss on their mother's cheeks.

The post is captioned: "At Vaishnodevi with our devi. Happy Mother's Day today, tomorrow and every day Ma... we will love you and celebrate you forever."

Shilpa also dropped an adorable picture, where we can see her and Shamita planting a kiss on their mother's cheeks.

The post is captioned: "At Vaishnodevi with our devi. Happy Mother's Day today, tomorrow and every day Ma... we will love you and celebrate you forever."

The actress next has the Kannada action film 'KD - The Devil' in her kitty. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, V. Ravichandran, and Ramesh Aravind.

Meanwhile, Shamita last featured in the coming-of-age drama 'The Tenant'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Schoolteacher In Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh
  2. Day In Pics: May 11, 2024
  3. Soldier Shot Dead By His Father-In-Law Over Matrimonial Dispute In J-K’s Reasi
  4. Outlook News Wrap, May 11: Kejriwal's Dig At PM Modi, Solar Storm Hits Earth, Flash Floods In Afghanistan And More
  5. Uttarakhand High Court Asks Govt To Find Suitable Site For Its Relocation Out Of Nainital
Entertainment News
  1. Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Sheezan Khan Recalls His Mother's Handwritten Note When He Was In Jail
  3. Do You Know Richa Chadha Drank Alcohol To Perform ‘Heeramandi’ Dance Sequence When She Couldn’t Get It Right?
  4. Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty Enjoy 'Family Time' As They Visit Vaishno Devi; Drop Videos From Helicopter
  5. Viral Videos: Ram Charan Gets Mobbed By Fans During His Temple Visit
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss In Eden Gardens
  2. Today's Sports News Updates: Nadal Loses To Hurkacz In Italian Open 2nd Round; City Thrash Fulham 4-0 In PL
  3. India 'Can Easily' Compete With Other Contenders For 2036 Olympic Bid, Says Anurag Thakur
  4. Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Pakistan International Airlines Staff Forgets To Put Boy's Dead Body On Aircraft: Report
  3. These Libraries In NYC Are An Aesthetic Treat For Bibliophiles!
  4. Mother’s Day: How The World Says “Thank You Mom!”
  5. Solar Storm Hits Earth: Celestial Gift Of Northern Lights Across Countries; Alerts On As Communication, Power Grids Likely To Get Hit | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail