Fate Of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College Students In limbo As Fresh Counselling Ruled Out

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) has clarified that it cannot hold fresh counselling for MBBS admissions following the withdrawal of permission to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Student wing of the National Conference hold placards
Student wing of the National Conference hold placards during a protest against the withdrawal of the permission letter for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College, in Jammu. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Jammu and Kashmir BOPEE said it cannot conduct fresh MBBS counselling for 2025–26 as it is bound by the Medical Counselling Committee’s schedule.

  • Following the National Medical Commission’s withdrawal of permission to SMVDIME, 50 MBBS students admitted there are to be accommodated in other medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir through supernumerary seats at the government level.

  • The issue has sparked protests in Jammu over the student composition at SMVDIME, while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has assured that the students’ education will not suffer.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations has said it cannot conduct fresh counselling for MBBS admissions and allocation of supernumerary seats to those who were earlier given seats at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence be made at the government level.

The clarification by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) came in a letter to the Union territory's health and medical education department, which sought its intervention in the relocation of 50 MBBS students of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME).

Earlier this month, the National Medical Commission's Medical Assessment and Rating Board withdrew the letter of permission granted to SMVDIME for non-compliance with minimum standards. It had said that those admitted to the college during the counselling shall be accommodated in other institutions in Jammu and Kashmir as supernumerary seats.

Sangharsh Samiti, a recently formed conglomerate of right-wing organisations backed by the BJP, has been spearheading an agitation in Jammu since November last year, demanding cancellation of admissions to the college and seeking reservation of seats exclusively for students professing faith in Mata Vaishno Devi.

Related Content
Related Content

In a letter to the Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department, the BOPEEsaid, "I am directed to submit that the matter was placed before the Board for detailed deliberations and the Board has observed that it is constrained to conduct any new counselling for the year 2025-26 as it is not mandated go beyond the counseling schedule issued by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), MoHFW, New Delhi for currert academic session."

It said that under the directions of MCC, data of 1,410 MBBS candidates, including 50 candidates of SMVDIME under question, has been updated on their portal on the last date of joining on December 31, 2025.

"Further, the creation and allotment of supernumerary seats does not fall within the ambit of J-K BOPEE."

Therefore, the fresh allocation of supernumerary seats to these candidates who were earlier allotted SMVDIME be made at the government level in consultation with the National Medical Commission and respective medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, the letter said.

Among the inaugural batch of 50 students at the SMVDIME, 42 were Muslims - mostly from Kashmir - along with seven Hindu students from Jammu and one Sikh candidate, a composition that triggered demands for scrapping the admissions and reserving all seats for Hindu students.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asserted that the education of these 50 students will not be allowed to suffer, and his government will accommodate them in other institutions through supernumerary seats.

"It is our legal responsibility to accommodate them. We will adjust them by creating supernumerary seats in colleges close to their homes so that their education does not suffer," he had said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1: Shubman Gill To Lead Punjab Against Saurashtra

  2. Scotland To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Decline India World Cup Travel

  3. PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Toss Update: New Zealand Win The Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  4. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  5. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Swiss Legend Eye Another Win

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Serbian Star Dominates Proceedings

  3. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Djokovic, Sinner, Keys Headline Thursday Schedule At Melbourne Park

  4. Australian Open, Day 4: Alexander Zverev Secures Third Round Berth After Hard-Fought Win Against Muller

  5. Australian Open, Day 4: Mirra Andreeva Pips Maria Sakkari to Storm Into Third Round

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  2. Me Coming Out Alive Is A Miracle: Hany Babu, Bhima-Koregaon Accused, On Life Behind Bars

  3. Correctional Facility Or The World Of Endless Repetition, Solitude and Boredom?

  4. ‘Stopped Since Dawn’: ASHA Workers Detained While Marching for Higher Pay in Bengal

  5. Mamata Tells DMs To Follow SC Norms On Electoral Roll Revision

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. Over 300 Journalists Jailed Worldwide For Fifth Straight Year: CPJ

  2. Greenland Urges Residents To Prepare Amid Fears Of Possible US Military Action

  3. Sedition Case Against Ousted PM Hasina

  4. Carney Says Old World Order Is Not Coming Back, Calls On Middle Powers To Unite

  5. Chile Declares Catastrophe As 18 Killed In Raging Wildfires

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1: Shubman Gill To Lead Punjab Against Saurashtra

  4. Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

  5. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Djokovic, Sinner, Keys Headline Thursday Schedule At Melbourne Park

  6. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Swiss Legend Eye Another Win

  7. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  8. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code