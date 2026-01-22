After Weeks Of Uncertainty, J&K Govt Offers Relief To 50 Medical Students From Vaishno Devi Institute

BOPEE has announced fresh counselling on January 24 to adjust them in seven government-run medical colleges across the Union Territory.
In a major relief to 50 medical students affected by the revocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) has announced fresh counselling on January 24 to adjust them in seven government-run medical colleges across the Union Territory.
According to a notification issued by the Board, the supernumerary seats will be allotted strictly on the basis of the students’ NEET-UG merit and their stated preferences among the seven newly established government medical colleges. Supernumerary seats are additional seats created beyond the normal intake, usually to accommodate students affected by exceptional circumstances.
The decision marks a shift from BOPEE’s earlier position. In a letter to the Union Territory’s Health and Medical Education Department, the Board had said it could not conduct fresh counselling for MBBS admissions for the 2025–26 academic session, citing constraints related to the counselling schedule issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
BOPEE had maintained that it was not mandated to go beyond the MCC’s notified schedule for the current academic session and that the relocation of students admitted to SMVDIME should be decided at the government level. The clarification was sought by the Health and Medical Education Department following uncertainty over the future of the affected students.
