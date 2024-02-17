Shilpa Shetty On The 90s Era: 'Things Were Far-Fetched, Actresses Were Glamorous'

Actress Shilpa Shetty has said that films in the 90s were looked at as a medium to “escape from reality” and things were far-fetched; hence, the actresses were glamorous because one “didn't want to see drab stuff.”

Shilpa has been ruling the roost since her debut in 1993 with ‘Baazigar’. Since then, she has made her mark in many 90s and 2000s films. And with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’, the actress made her series debut on a streaming platform in 2024.