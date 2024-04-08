Art & Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill Seeks Lord Ganesha's Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple

The 'Bigg Boss 13' fame diva Shehnaaz Gill on Monday sought blessings of Lord Ganesha as she visited the Siddhivinayak Temple.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz shared a picture from the temple premises, holding a photograph of Lord Ganesha.

She has wrapped her head with an orange and red coloured dupatta, and there is an orange tika on her forehead.

The post is captioned as: "Ganpati Bappa Moryaa".

Earlier, in the day, her new love track 'Dhup Lagdi' was unveiled. The song stars Sunny Singh opposite Shehnaaz.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she next has 'Sab First Class'.

