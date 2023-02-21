Shehnaaz Gill Says She Doesn’t Believe In Marriage: Have To Get Ahead In My Life And Do A Lot Of Things

Shehnaaz Gill hosts her own celebrity chat show, ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’, and is often seen at her candid best. During the latest episode with ‘Taaza Khabar’ actor Bhuvan Bam, Shehnaaz revealed that he has lost interest in the institution of marriage and said that she is single. She added how she’s working in full force in this phase of her life to be financially independent.

Discussing the idea of work and life, she said, “You never know what happens in life, you should be prepared for everything. Right now I have things to do and I’m doing it. In the future too, I’ll try to keep working. But if I’m not able to get work, I should have enough savings so I don’t have to beg for money in the future. Just for that I shouldn’t end up marrying someone.”

Adding that she doesn’t believe in the institution of marriage, she quipped, “Mujhe shaadi vagerah mein believe nahi hai abhi (I don’t believe in marriage as of now). I have to get ahead in my life and do a lot of things, and I want to save the money that I earn, I don’t want to just waste it.”

For those caught unaware, Shehnaaz was in a relationship with television actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away in 2021. The two met on ‘Bigg Boss 13’ where their love story began. In one of her award acceptance speeches, she thanked Sidharth Shukla and said, “Ek cheez aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you meri life mein aane k liye. Itna mere pe invest kiya ki aaj main yaha pe hu (I want to thank a certain person. Thank you for coming into my life. I have reached this place because you invested so much in me).”

While talking to Bhuvan, Shehnaaz also mentioned how she’s bought a new house for herself. “I’ve bought a new house, you should visit someday,” she told him.

On the work front, Shehnaaz will be seen in Sajid Khan’s ‘100 Percent’ with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi apart from Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.