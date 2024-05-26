Art & Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill Grooves To ‘Aye Udi Udi’ As She Enjoys Holiday In Mauritius

Actress Shehnaaz Gill is currently enjoying her getaway in Mauritius and shared a sneak peek into the holiday.

Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz took to Instagram and shared a video of herself at her resort.

The actress is seen walking on the beach in a white shirt paired with black shorts, and then playing with water.

The video, which features 'Aye Udi Udi' from the film 'Saathiya' as the background music, ends with Shehnaaz sharing a glimpse of the picturesque locale.

The actress captioned the video with the lyrics of the song: “Aye udi udi... Aye khwaabon kii burii…”

The song was originally picturised on actress Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi and is sung by music composer Adnan Sami. Released in 2002, 'Saathiya' was directed by Shaad Ali. It revolves around a couple, who despite heavy opposition from their parents, run away and get married. However, their fairy-tale romance develops cracks.

Shehnaaz began her journey in the Punjabi showbiz industry with the music video 'Shiv Di Kitaab' in 2015. She then appeared in 'Majhe Di Jatti' and 'Pindaan Diyan Kudiyaan' in 2016. In 2017, she made her acting debut in the Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England'.

However, life took a turn for the better after she featured in the 13th edition of 'Bigg Boss' in 2019. She became a social media sensation and has since featured in films such as 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Thank You For Coming'.

