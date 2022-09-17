Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shefali Shah On Why She Loves Cooking: Because It's Not Forced On Me

Actress Shefali Shah, who can rightly be tagged as the reigning queen of the digital space with her work in the OTT space such as 'Delhi Crime', 'Jalsa' and 'Human' among many others, aces in culinary arts as well.

Shefali Shah
Shefali Shah instagram.com/shefalishahofficial

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 9:35 pm

Actress Shefali Shah, who can rightly be tagged as the reigning queen of the digital space with her work in the OTT space such as 'Delhi Crime', 'Jalsa' and 'Human' among many others, aces in culinary arts as well.

Asked if the art of cooking helps her unwind, Shefali in a conversation with IANS said: "I enjoy it because it is not forced on me and I don't have to do it everyday. So I do it in my time, my leisure listening to music, and having a glass of wine. Doing my own thing. I enjoy doing it. I haven't done it for some time. In lockdown I was doing it everyday."

"The fact that I like cooking and I know my way around in the kitchen.It helped me in 'Jalsa' and 'Juice' because cooking was an integral part of all these characters, including 'Darlings'."

Shefali has been ruling the OTT space with her work, does that add an extra pressure for her?

"It is overwhelming. Humbling. With so much love and it feels good that all the hard work that I have put in becoming all these characters have reached across all the audiences. It's acknowledged and appreciated..."

"I am always pressurised when I go on set. I don't know what I will do or how I will do this. It's just a part of who I am," said the actress, whose performance as the strong-headed police officer Vartika Chaturvedi in the Netflix series has been widely appreciated by audiences and critics alike.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Bollywood Actresses TV Actress Television Actress Indian Television Actress Jalsa Shefali Shah Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Narendra Modi’s Remarks To Vladimir Putin On Ukraine War Creates Buzz Round The World

PM Narendra Modi’s Remarks To Vladimir Putin On Ukraine War Creates Buzz Round The World

Return Of Cheetah: India's Endeavour To Revive The Long-extinct Big Cat Species

Return Of Cheetah: India's Endeavour To Revive The Long-extinct Big Cat Species