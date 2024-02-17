Shark Tank India 3: ‘Orbo’ AI Seals Deal Of Rs 1 Cr With Vineeta Singh

Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR), ‘Orbo’ which strives to transform the cosmetics industry, has sealed a deal of Rupees one crore with Vineeta Singh in the new episode of ‘Shark Tank India’ season 3.

In an era where technology is seamlessly integrated into every aspect of our lives, beauty brands, products, and services have become conveniently accessible to all. With Beauty AI, powered by AI and AR, consumers can now indulge in real-time virtual try-ons without ever stepping foot outside their homes.