Sharad Kelkar, Kranti Redkar, Sonalee Kulkarni Begin Shoot For 'Rainbow' In London

Kranti Redkar directed Marathi movie 'Rainbow's shooting has started in London. The movie features Sharad Kelkar, Sonalee Kulkarni, Urmila Kothare, and Rishi Saxena in lead roles.

Commenting on her film's shoot commencing in London, director Kranti said: "It gives me great joy to announce that Rainbow will be soon on its way to audiences. London will add great character to our story."


Producer and Founder of Planet Marathi, Akshay Bardapurkar added: "We are happy that a movie like Rainbow will be launched on Planet Marathi OTT since we always aim at bringing meaningful films to our audiences".

The film is being produced under the banners of Planet Marathi and High Iq entertainment and co-produced by Mangorange Production. Rainbow will release soon exclusively on Planet Marathi OTT.

[With Inputs From IANS]

