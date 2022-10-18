Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Kisses AbRam, Honours Him With Gold Medal For Winning Taekwondo Tournament

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently attended a sporting event where his youngest son AbRam won the Taekwondo championship.

SRK with AbRam
SRK with AbRam IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 12:28 pm

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently attended a sporting event where his youngest son AbRam won the Taekwondo championship. 

SRK was seen hugging and kissing AbRam. The superstar honoured the young one by joining him at the dais. In the pictures shared by SRK's fan club on social media, the 'Main Hoon Na' actor can be seen putting a gold medal around AbRam's neck and showering love on him. Another picture shows AbRam giving a peck on SRK's cheeks.

SRK's wife Gauri, their elder son Aryan and daughter Suhana also joined him and AbRam. The tournament, which was held in Mumbai, was a star-studded affair as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor were also at the event to support their respective kids.

On the work front, SRK has three big films in the pipeline, 'Pathaan' with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, 'Jawan' with Nayanthara and the Rajkumar Hirani directorial 'Dunki' in which he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan AbRam Actor Shah Rukh Khan Taekwondo AbRam Taekwondo Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Real Madrid Host Barcelona In El Clasico

Real Madrid Host Barcelona In El Clasico