Search For James Bond Finally Over: Not Idris Elba Or Henry Cavill, THIS ‘Avengers’ Actor Will Take Over From Daniel Craig

Ever since Daniel Craig hung his boots on the iconic character of James Bond, there have been numerous speculations on who is going to be the next James Bond. Some of the names that have been in talk very strongly were Idris Elba, James Norton and Henry Cavill. However, after months of speculations, the iconic role has finally been offered to a certain British actor. Any guesses who that could be?
Hint: He had a significant role to play in ‘Avenger: Age Of Ultron’ and also had an uncredited cameo appearance in the mid-credit scene in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’.
Yes, you read that right. The ‘Kick Ass’ actor has been offered the character, and it is only time that he would sign on the dotted lines, and make it official. The 33-year-old actor has been officially selected by Eon Productions, the firm behind the James Bond films. Once Aaron Taylor-Johnson signs on, the shooting for the next installment is said to start later this year.
As per a report on The Sun, Eon Productions said, “James Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.” Once he signs on the contract then the production house can prepare for a big announcement.
Reports suggested that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has given a secret audition to producer Barbara Broccoli for the famous character at the Pinewood Studios back in 2022. People were impressed to see that not only was he well-prepared but he had already shot the iconic gun-barrel scene. His ‘unique blend of acting intensity and impressive back catalogue of action films’ is what seems to have tipped the scales in his favour, as reported by publication.