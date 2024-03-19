Pierce Brosnan: Cillian Murphy Would Do A Magnificent Job As James Bond On His Majesty’s Secret Service

Pierce Brosnan has been one of the most popular James Bond. He was part of 4 of the most blockbuster hits in the history of James Bond when he was playing the character of the MI6 Spy. Daniel Craig took after him, and he too raised the stakes of the franchise. Ever since Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film was released, there has been talk about who’s going to take the baton on from him. There have been many names that have been discussed since then for taking on the character of the super spy.
Henry Cavill, James Norton, Idris Elba and many others have been said to be in talks for the character of James Bond. Recently, when Pierce Brosnan was asked about who he feels should be the next James Bond, he gave out a name that not many had thought about, but would definitely fit the bill perfectly.
“Cillian Murphy would do a magnificent job as James Bond on His Majesty’s Secret Service,” Pierce Brosnan said while talking to BBC.
Indeed, Cillian Murphy is on an all-time career high after winning an Oscar and possible all other Best Actor awards at various other award functions. His role in ‘Oppenheimer’ was not only loved by fans but also loved by critics. Also, being from Ireland, he is one of the perfect ones to take on the role. His character in ‘Peaky Blinders’ is also a reminder on how good he is with intense characters. However, it seems no one has even seen him in that light till now. Probably Cillian Murphy’s age, 48, is something because of which no one ever thought of him before to play the famous British spy.
Pierce Brosnan was at the annual Oscar Wilde awards when he spoke about the same. The awards are one of the most popular Irish awards for creative talent in Los Angeles. At the awards night, Cillian Murphy as well was present.
After the awards, reports have started coming that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been officially offered the role of the next James Bond. He is 33, and has a good reputation of doing numerous action films. He became a household name after he was part of two of the most successful films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ and ‘Avenger: Age Of Ultron’. While he hasn’t yet signed on the dotted lines, but reports say that it’s just a matter of time before it happens, and then the producers are going to make a big announcement. Post the announcement, it is being said that next film in the James Bond universe is going to start filming later this year.