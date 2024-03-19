Pierce Brosnan: Cillian Murphy Would Do A Magnificent Job As James Bond On His Majesty’s Secret Service

Indeed, Cillian Murphy is on an all-time career high after winning an Oscar and possible all other Best Actor awards at various other award functions. His role in ‘Oppenheimer’ was not only loved by fans but also loved by critics. Also, being from Ireland, he is one of the perfect ones to take on the role. His character in ‘Peaky Blinders’ is also a reminder on how good he is with intense characters. However, it seems no one has even seen him in that light till now. Probably Cillian Murphy’s age, 48, is something because of which no one ever thought of him before to play the famous British spy.