Saumya Tandon Help Raise Money For Late Actor Deepesh Bhan’s Family To Repay Home Loan

'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' actor Saumya Tandon has launched an initiative to help late actor Deepesh Bhan’s family to repay a home loan worth Rs. 50 lakh. In a video posted on her Instagram account, she also recalled fond memories with her co-star.

In the video, Saumya said in Hindi, “Deepesh Bhan is no more with us but his memories are still with us. He was a talkative person and often used to talk about his home, which he bought after taking a home loan for his family. He got married and even has a son but then he left us. Now, we can repay him by giving back his house to his son."

She added, “I have created a fund and whatever amount will be collected will be given to Deepesh's wife, through which she can pay the home loan. So, please contribute to making Deepesh's dream come true.” She shared the fund link on her account and added to the post, “This is for one of the sweetest co actors I worked with @Deepesh_b2 . Let’s show good people don’t go unnoticed. Every small bit counts. #helpdeepeshsfamily Link of the fund is in the bio."

Deepesh Bhan, who played Malkhan on the hit show 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai', died on July 23 while playing cricket. According to actor Aasif Sheikh, Deepesh went to the gym at around seven in the morning and later stopped by to play cricket in his building compound at Dahisar where he collapsed. He reportedly suffered a brain haemorrhage. Deepesh is survived by his wife, whom he married in 2019, and an eighteen-month-old son.

Soon after his death, Saumya had shared an emotional note remembering him. “Can’t believe you are gone. Can’t hear you laugh, or sing , and react to your PJs. You were a heart of gold. light up the heaven Deepesh Bhan with your goodness. Miss you.”