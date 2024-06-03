Art & Entertainment

Sanya Malhotra Wins Best Actress Award At New York Indian Film Festival For 'Mrs'

Sanya Malhotra has bagged the best actress award at the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival 2024 for her role in the movie 'Mrs'.

Helmed by Arati Kadav, 'Mrs' is reportedly the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film, 'The Great Indian Kitchen'. The movie has been described as "a captivating account of a woman's strength and resilience", focusing on the journey of Richa, portrayed by Sanya Malhotra. Richa's story is one of self-discovery as she navigates the demanding responsibilities of the kitchen and household.

The film features an impressive cast, including Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh, in key roles. The official handle of Jio Studios confirmed the news on social media. It said, "Congratulations to the incredibly talented @sanyamalhotra07 on winning the Best Actress Award at the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival for the film Mrs! Produced by #JyotiDeshpande Produced by #PammiBaweja &amp; #HarmanBaweja, Cast @sanyamalhotra07 #NishantDahiya @kukuhere, Directed by @AratiKadav, Co-Produced by #SmitaBaliga #JioStudios @bawejastudios @nyindianff".

In addition to 'Mrs', Sanya Malhotra has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects. She will soon be seen in Varun Dhawan-headlined 'Baby John' with dialogues by Atlee, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' (Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoo), Mani Ratnam's forthcoming Tamil action drama, 'Thug Life', and an as-yet-untitled Anurag Kashyap directorial. --IANS newsline/srb/dan

