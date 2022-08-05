Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Sanjay Mishra-Starrer 'Holy Cow' Poster Is Intriguing, Humorous

The makers of 'Holy Cow' starring Sanjay Mishra have released the poster that raises many questions at first glance with the depiction of a cow and the actor behind it.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanjay Mishra-starrer Holy Cow IANS

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 11:54 am

The makers of 'Holy Cow' starring Sanjay Mishra have released the poster that raises many questions at first glance with the depiction of a cow and the actor behind it.

At one point it makes you laugh and on the other side, it makes you think about the storyline. The movie is a social satire which stars Sanjay Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.



Nawazuddin briefs about his role and says: "I have a guest appearance in the film and it's the job of an actor to adapt to the value system of the character. The whole cast of this film belonged to theatres hence it was all the more fun. This film is a satirical comedy with lots of fun elements."

Producer Aaliya Siddiqui says that the movie holds a strong message for society.

"I find art to be highly pointless if it doesn't reflect the day to day happenings. Filmmakers and artists have the voice and strength to effect long term changes and I am delighted to produce 'Holy Cow'."

"We had a theme in mind and wanted to have fun with an idea that we have all pondered. I am grateful to my eclectic cast for telling the story with such honesty and sincerity," concludes Aaliya.

The film is produced by Aaliya Siddiqui and Baljinder Khanna in association with Reltic Pictures, presented by K Sera Sera, written and directed by Sai Kabeer and will be released on August 26.

[With Inputs From IANS]

