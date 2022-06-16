Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Nawazuddin, Sanjay Mishra-Starrer 'Holy Cow' To Release On August 26

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanjay Mishra-starrer 'Holy Cow' has finally got its release date. The movie will be released in theatres on August 26.

Nawazuddin, Sanjay Mishra-Starrer 'Holy Cow' To Release On August 26
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanjay Mishra-starrer 'Holy Cow' IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 2:28 pm

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanjay Mishra-starrer 'Holy Cow' has finally got its release date. The movie will be released in theatres on August 26. Directed by Sai Kabir, the film is a dark comedy and is based on a one night adventure of Salim Ansari trying to find his missing cow Ruksar. The film also stars critically acclaimed actor and filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Sai Kabir has made films such as 'Revolver Rani', 'The Shaukeens' and 'Kismat Konnection', among many others. Sanjay's latest outing on the big screen was in the blockbuster film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' starring Kartik Aaryan. While, Nawazuddin was seen in 'Heropanti 2' playing the antagonist in the film.

'Holy Cow' is backed by YS Entertainment and produced by Aaliya Siddiqui and Baljinder Khanna.

[With inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Nawazuddin Siddiqui Nawazuddin Siddiqui Moive Sanjay Mishra Indian Cinema New Release Dates Holy Cow Bollywood Actor Bollywood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

Swallow Momos With Care: AIIMS Delhi Warns After Man Choked To Death On A Momo

Swallow Momos With Care: AIIMS Delhi Warns After Man Choked To Death On A Momo