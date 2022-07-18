Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Samantha Prabhu To Grace Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2022

Actress Samantha Prabhu has been invited as one of the key guests at the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne this year.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 6:24 pm

Actress Samantha Prabhu, who received positive responses for her work in the OTT series 'The Family Man 2' and made the nation go gaga over her moves in the song 'Oo Antava', has been invited by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as one of the key guests for their 2022 festival, which is set to flag off on August 12.

The festival is returning physically after two years, thanks to the pandemic restrictions.

Commenting on the development, Prabhu said, "Last year, even though I was a part of IFFM virtually, I could feel the energy and vibe because of the enthusiasm of all the participants. With the world opening up and given the opportunity to travel to Australia to be part of it in person, to experience that energy first hand, is something I'm looking forward to."

Related stories

Shakuntalam Producer Creates Buzz About First-Look Poster Of Samantha Prabhu-Starrer

Samantha Prabhu Opens Up On Her Divorce From Naga Chaitanya On 'Koffee With Karan'

She further mentioned, "Celebrating Indian cinema, in all its diversity with communities of both Indians and cinema lovers unanimously together is an exciting feeling".

The actress will meet her fans in the capital city of the Victorian State in Australia during the course of the fest. She will also deliver a special in-conversation chat with a live audience, speaking of her career and trajectory on August 13.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, the festival director, added, "Samantha has such an ardent fan following here in Australia. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her to be part of IFFM and celebrate her, and her work at the festival this year. She's such a versatile actor and has found such impeccable respect amongst her fans for her work".

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Samantha Ruth Prabhu Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne Film Festivals Guest The Family Man Indian Cinema Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150

Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah To Return With Season 2 Of 'Maharani'

Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah To Return With Season 2 Of 'Maharani'