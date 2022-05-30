Monday, May 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sam Bahadur: Meghna Gulzar Visits Jamia Millia Islamia For Sam Manekshaw Biopic

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar recently visited Jamia Millia Islamia University to scout for a filming location for her upcoming project 'Sam Bahadur'. The film will show actor Vicky Kaushal playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Sam Bahadur: Meghna Gulzar Visits Jamia Millia Islamia For Sam Manekshaw Biopic
Meghna Gulzar Instagram/ @meghnagulzar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 May 2022 7:02 pm

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar visited Jamia Millia Islamia recently to conduct a recce for her movie ‘Sam Bahadur’ which is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, according to the sources of Varsity. 

Reportedly, if the university gets finalised as a shoot location then the filming will take place around October 10-15 for a couple of days. The biopic features Vicky Kaushal in the titular role along with actors Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Related stories

Sanya Malhotra On Reuniting With Fatima Sana Shaikh In Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'

Acid Attack Survivors Are Not Becharis. Chhapaak Is About Their Fighting Spirit: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar To Direct Film On Former Mumbai Top Cop Rakesh Maria

According to officials, the team surveyed a building when there were no students there.

Around January-February, the varsity had also played host to the unit of Karan Johar's ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Johar and Bhatt were present in the varsity and the shooting had happened near its library.

"The ad shoots keep happening off and on while film shoots mostly happen in winter months or when the temperature is pleasant. During the pandemic, many web series and ad films were shot here. The Married Woman, a web series, was also shot here earlier. Another web series Feels Like Home, directed by Sahir Raza, who also made the Married Woman, was shot here in October last year," said sources privy to the development.

Last October, students had condemned the varsity’s decision to rent out campus space for film and ad shoots but keeping it closed for students. The university has still not opened fully with classes happening only for final year students. 

However, an AISA activist said, "Film shoots are currently not happening on the campus. As for reopening of the university, we have been given an assurance by the varsity authorities that it will fully reopen from July 17." 

An official from the university said that Gulzar had come for a recce, but they have not heard anything from her since. The university charges Rs 1 lakh for a day's shoot, sources said.

Before the pandemic, films like ‘Panga’ and ‘Doordarshan’ were shot in the university.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Meghna Gulzar Sam Bahadur Jamia Millia Islamia Upcoming Bollywood Movie Vicky Kaushal Sanya Malhotra Fatima Sana Shaikh Art And Entertainment Meghna Gulzar India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Will Gyanvapi Set Off Another Ayodhya In India?

Will Gyanvapi Set Off Another Ayodhya In India?

Becoming An IAS: Trials And Travails Of An Aspiring Civil Servant

Becoming An IAS: Trials And Travails Of An Aspiring Civil Servant