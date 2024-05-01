Art & Entertainment

'Salaar 2' Major Update: Prabhas And Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Start Shooting In June

As per the report, 'Salaar 2' will go on floors in the second half of June. The shooting will reportedly take place in Chennai and Hyderabad.

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran to reportedly start shooting for 'Salaar 2' in June Photo: YouTube
'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran was a massive hit at the box office. Fans have been now waiting for the second instalment to hit the screens soon. As per the latest report, Prabhas and Prithviraj will start shooting for 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam' shortly.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, 'Salaar 2' will go on floors in the second half of June. The shooting will take place in Chennai and Hyderabad as per the same report.

The portal quoted a source saying, ''Ever since the release of Salaar, Prashanth has been working on the script of the second part of the film. He along with his writers has been fine tuning the script backed by the feedback and response to the first part. Now, he is ready to get back to work and capture his vision on camera''.

The source also said that Prabhas and Prithviraj will start shooting for the film in the second half of June and the first schedule of the film will be 15 days long. They are said to be shooting intense action sequences first. “Prashanth is planning to go all out with the second part of the film,'' added the source.

The source further revealed that the second part of 'Salaar' will be packed with a lot of action, emotions and drama. The report also stated that the makers are planning to release it around Christmas in 2025.

“The first part of Salaar was released around Christmas last year, and the makers want to release the sequel also around the same time. They want to make it a pattern for the film franchise and create relatability with the audience as well. Prashanth will be shooting major portions of the film this year, and make final touches in the first half of 2025,” shared the source.

The first instalment also starred Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, Jagapathi Babu, and Madhu Guruswamy among others in key roles. It was released last year in December in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

