Sai Tamhankar On 'Bhakshak': When The Part Is So Intense, You Have To Put An Extra Effort To Come Out Of It

'Bhakshak', that released on Netflix on February 9, is based on true events. It sheds lights on the heinous crimes that happen behind closed doors in girls' shelter homes. The movie is led by Bhumi Pednekar who plays fearless investigative journalist Vaishali Singh who is on a mission to expose the crime of child abuse and exploitation that take place in a girls' shelter home in Munnawarpur, Bihar. Sai Tamhankar plays SSP Jasmeet Kaur who is a no-nonsense police officer when it comes to her work. Despite limited screen time, Sai aced her role to the T.
Pulkit's 'Bhakshak' is hard-hitting, dark and depressing and it leaves a lump in your throat in most of the scenes.
Sai, who recently had a conversation with Outlook India shared her experience working in the film. When asked if it was emotionally challenging to be part of such a reviting crime drama, she said, "To be very honest, we were on the flip side. We had scenes where we felt hope and victory. But yes, when an actor imagines and explores all the angles, it was rediscovering''.
She added, "We have to spread awareness as much as we can with our work. If something like this is happening right next door to you, you shouldn't shy away from taking action. The biggest purpose of this film is to inspire you to speak out and leave you with a thought that will not make you sit quietly. It will make you think and arrive at a conclusion.''
Sai also revealed the scene that left a mark on her as she said, "When I go to the Balika griha and we all rescue the girls, that was something that I felt in my gut''.
The 'Mimi' actress also said that sometimes it becomes difficult to come out of intense characters like what she has played in 'Bhakshak'. "I have to work on it. Although it has been a practice for many years now it's still not easy. When the part is so intense, you have to put an effort to come out of it," she said.