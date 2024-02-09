Bhumi Pednekar gives another hard-hitting performance. What’s good about her act is that it’s very genuine and relatable. The dialect that she’s achieved to the way she has managed to get the emotional nuances of a small-town girl trying to make it big in the world are terrific. Not to forget the monologue that she delivers at the very end leaves you with goosebumps.

Aditya Shrivastava is such a fine actor that every time he is onscreen you know that he will bring something or the other that’s new. He played the character of the owner of the girl’s shelter with so much conviction that you’re compelled to believe that he has met such characters in his real life. He is so convincing as that character. What’s even better is the way that he doesn’t let the character ever feel that it’s doing something wrong. Getting that utter conviction for even a negative character is mind blowing.

Sanjay Mishra may have had a smaller part in the film, but he manages to hold his own. He gives the little bit of comic touch to the rather serious story.

Sai Tamhankar seemed to be a waste in the character of a cop. It seemed that the character required for the cop was that of a woman, and despite not having too much meat into the character, still Sai Tamhankar decided to take it on. It’s not that she didn’t perform it well, but what’s wrong here is an actor of her stature needed to have much more to do onscreen. There could well have been added one scene to showcase how strong of a cop she is. The makers have shown a small incident on the newspaper, but that’s like a blink-and-miss shot. Sai Tamhankar should have got a full scene where she could have shown her power as the lady cop. Here, she just felt like a wasted talent.

Durgesh Kumar leaves his impact even in 4-line part. The anguish that he shows off onscreen reminds you of the character that he plays in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Panchayat’. It would have been wonderful to see more of what Durgesh Kumar’s character was up to while Bhumi Pednekar and Sanjay Mishra were running around town for the news report.

The rest of the supporting cast is decent, however, there is no stand out performance.