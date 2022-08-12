Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Russo Brothers' Film 'The Electric State' Adds Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh

Actors Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh and Jason Alexander have boarded the cast of Anthony and Joe Russo's next directing venture "The Electric Slate"

Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci
Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci asburymovies.it

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 5:56 pm

Actors Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh and Jason Alexander have boarded the cast of Anthony and Joe Russo's next directing venture "The Electric Slate".

Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, the movie is based on the acclaimed 2018 graphic novel by Simon Stalenhag of "Tales from the Loop" fame.

The project is set up at Netflix, marking the director duo's third collaboration with streamer after their recent directorial "The Gray Man" and the 2020 production "Extraction".

In a statement, posted on its official website, the streaming service also revealed that "Succession" star Brian Cox and actor-comedian Jenny Slate will feature in the movie in voice roles.

"The Electric State" is set in a "retro-futuristic past" and follows an orphaned teenager, played by Brown, who traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.

Related stories

Rege-Jean Page Would Make A 'Fantastic' James Bond, Say Russo Brothers

A New Universe: Russo Brothers, Ryan Gosling All Set To Roll Out 'The Gray Man' Sequel

The Russo Brothers Are In Talks With Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani For A Collab

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the frequent collaborators of The Russo Brothers, have penned the script.

The Russos are also producing the feature film via their AGBO banner, along with the company's co-founder, Mike Larocca. Chris Castaldi and Patrick Newall are also credited as producers.

Markus, McFeely, Angela Russo-Otstot, Jake Aust, and Geoff Haley are attached to executive produce the movie.

Production is expected to begin later this year.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Stanley Tucci Michelle Yeoh Jason Alexander Russo Brothers The Electric State Millie Bobby Brown Chris Pratt
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions