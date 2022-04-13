Millie Bobby Brown Talks About Growing Up In The Spotlight

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, was on The Guilty Feminist podcast where she confessed that she received ‘gross’ comments on social media. She also discussed the difficulties of growing up in the spotlight and said that she doesn’t post anything personal now, she only posts what she ‘wants to put out there in the world.’

Brown plays the role of Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’. The actress turned 18 in February, and admitted that she has been ‘dealing with it more’ since then. Daily Mail reports that Brown spoke about getting sexual remarks as well, she said, "I have definitely been dealing with that more in the last couple weeks of turning 18.”

About her Hollywood experience, the actress said that it is a, "good representation of what's going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized," she added, “I have been dealing with it- but I have been also dealing with that forever.”

Brown said that her personal experience is similar to any one of the 18-year-old and it gets ‘overwhelming’ at times.

Brown is all set to reprise her role as Eleven in the forth season of ‘Stranger Things’ that premieres on May 27. Netflix has already released the official teaser for the season. It is full of in-depth insight into the mystery that the young characters will encounter as they navigate their high school lives.