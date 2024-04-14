Art & Entertainment

Rupali Ganguly Joins 'Gulabi Sadi' Bandwagon, Grooves To Its Music, Points To The 'Marathi In Me'

'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly on Sunday joined the latest social media trend by dancing to the Marathi song ‘Gulabi Sadi’.

Instagram
Rupali Ganguly Photo: Instagram
'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly on Sunday joined the latest social media trend by dancing to the Marathi song ‘Gulabi Sadi’.

Instagram users are currently creating numerous videos on the track ‘Gulabi Sadi’ sung by Sanju Rathod.

Joining the bandwagon, Rupali shared a Reel video wearing a pink saree and graciously dancing to the viral song.

The post is captioned: “Jumping on to the trend bandwagon in my Gulaabi Saadi… The Marathi in me had to do this one #sunday.”

The video has garnered 440K views.

One fan commented: “This trend was definitely incomplete without you doing it”. Another user said: “Wow super se bhi upar”.

On the professional front, Rupali is currently seen as the lead in the show ‘Anupamaa’. The show is based on the Bengali series ‘Sreemoyee’. It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, it airs on Star Plus at 10 p.m..

