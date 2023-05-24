Rupali Ganguly Is 'Devastated' At The Sudden Demise Of Co-Star Nitesh Pandey

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character in the television show 'Anupamaa', is in disbelief at her co-actor's sudden demise. Nitesh Pandey, who essayed the role of Dheeraj Kumar in 'Anupamaa', passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 51, late on Tuesday night in Igatpuri near Nashik.

Sharing fond memories about her bond with Nitesh, Rupali said that "he was the only industry friend who stayed constantly in touch" with her apart from Delnaaz and Sarabhais, during her sabbatical.

She said: "He had even come to meet me after Rudransh was born. I can't believe this! His son Aarav is just a few months older than Rudransh. He had messaged me just last week about a painting he had made and we had made plans to make our sons meet. We would bond over dogs. His wife Arpita is an animal caregiver and a feeder too like me. I am devastated! He was so fiercely protective about me."

She further mentioned: "Even when he came to 'Anupamaa', it felt as if you had your bestie next to you at your workplace. Just this month beginning, I had gone very late for a film's get together and saw his car leaving, so I called him and said I saw you and he said: "Tu ruk main aata hoon gaadi ghumake, and I said 'no no ghar jaa agle hafte milte hai.' Teen hafte ho gaye uss baat ko ('Wait, I'll just turn around my car and meet you. I told him to go home and that we will meet next week. It's been 3 weeks since) and now I will never meet him. I can't believe this."