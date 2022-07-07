Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Robo Shankar Plays A Character Called Swamy Paramaanandha In R. Parthiban's 'Iravin Nizhal'

Actor Robo Shankar will be seen in 'Iravin Nizhal'.

Robo Shankar
Robo Shankar Twitter

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 1:50 pm

The unit of director R. Parthiban's upcoming film, 'Iravin Nizhal', has now announced that comedian Robo Shankar plays a character called Swamy Paramaanandha in the film.

Akira Productions, which is producing the film, tweeted a poster of Robo Shankar dressed as a Godman and wrote, "Witness Robo Shankar as Swamy Paramaanandha in an unparalleled avatar in 'Iravin Nizhal', the world's first non-linear single-shot film releasing on July 15th."

Earlier, the makers had tweeted a picture of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar from the film's Twitter handle and said, "Get ready to meet Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Premakumari, also known as Rajamatha who stands out as the embodiment of courage and boldness in 'Iravin Nizhal'."

The unit had also disclosed that actress Brigida would be playing a character called Chilakkama in the film, which has caught the attention of film buffs for having been made without an editor.

'Iravin Nizhal' (which when translated means 'Shadow of the Night'), has music by Oscar winner A R Rahman and cinematography by Arthur A Wilson. The film is all set to hit screens on July 15.

[With Inputs from IANS]

