Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Plays 'Embodiment Of Courage' Premakumari In 'Iravin Nizhal'

The makers took to social media to reveal a poster in which actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Premakumari is looking stunning.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in 'Iravin Nizhal'
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in 'Iravin Nizhal' Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 11:16 am

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar plays a character named Premakumari in director R. Parthiban's upcoming film 'Iravin Nizhal', its makers announced on Monday.

The unit tweeted a picture of the actress from the film's Twitter handle and said,

Earlier, the unit had disclosed that actress Brigida would be playing a character called Chilakkama in the film, which has caught the attention of movie buffs for having been made without an editor.

The unit is gearing up for the film's release on July 15.

Parthiban, in an interview, had said that they would be first screening the making video of the film, which will be for almost half an hour, to all audiences who come to watch the film.

"After the making video is screened, there will be a short five to 10-minute break. After that, the actual screening will start and there will be no interval during the screening," Parthiban had said.

'Iravin Nizhal' (which means 'Shadow of the Night') has music by Oscar winner A.R. Rahman and cinematography by Arthur A Wilson.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Iravin Nizhal R. Parthiban Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Poster A R Rahman Upcoming Tamil Movie Tamil Film Industry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Delhi: DU English Teachers Fear Job Loss Under New Curriculum

Delhi: DU English Teachers Fear Job Loss Under New Curriculum