Parthiban's Non-Linear Film 'Iravin Nizhal' To Release On July 15

The release date of 'Iravin Nizhal' was declared after actor Dhanush took to social media to congratulate the cast and crew of the movie.

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 3:14 pm

Director and actor Parthiban's much-awaited single-shot, non-linear film, 'Iravin Nizhal' is to hit screens on July 15 this year.

The announcement about the film's release was made by actor Dhanush, who took to Twitter to put out a poster.

The film has triggered a huge amount of interest among film buffs and critics as director Parthiban claims this to be the world's first single-shot, non-linear film. The fact that this is a single-shot film means that the film has not been edited and that what has been shot is being directly presented to audiences.

'Iravin Nizhal', which when translated into English means 'Shadow of the Night', has music by Oscar winner A.R. Rahman and cinematography by Arthur A Wilson.

Interestingly, Parthiban, in an interview with IANS, has said that he will first be screening the making video of his film to all audiences before screening the actual film to them.

[With Inputs from IANS]
 

