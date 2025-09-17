Robert Redford: 5 Best Performances Of The Legendary Hollywood Icon

Robert Redford’s passing on September 16, 2025, at the age of 89, marks the end of an iconic era in Hollywood. For more than six decades, he stood as both a matinee idol and a cultural force, embodying the allure of American cinema while reshaping its possibilities. His achievements extended far beyond the screen: in 1981, he founded the Sundance Film Festival, a haven for independent filmmakers that grew into a global movement. He won the Academy Award for Best Director for Ordinary People (1980), his directorial debut, and later received an honorary Oscar in 2002 for his contributions to cinema. As an actor, some of his most memorable films include Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), The Sting (1973), and The Natural (1984).