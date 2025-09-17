Robert Redford: 5 Best Performances Of The Legendary Hollywood Icon

Founder of the Sundance Film Festival, Oscar winner Robert Redford passed away at 89 on September 16. In honour of his legacy, here are five essential viewings from his vast filmography.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Updated on:
Robert Redford Photo: IMDB
Summary
  • Robert Redford passed away in Utah on September 16, 2025.

  • Several celebrities paid tribute to the Hollywood legend via social media. 

  • Here are the most memorable films from Redford’s career post his tragic demise.

Robert Redford’s passing on September 16, 2025, at the age of 89, marks the end of an iconic era in Hollywood. For more than six decades, he stood as both a matinee idol and a cultural force, embodying the allure of American cinema while reshaping its possibilities. His achievements extended far beyond the screen: in 1981, he founded the Sundance Film Festival, a haven for independent filmmakers that grew into a global movement. He won the Academy Award for Best Director for Ordinary People (1980), his directorial debut, and later received an honorary Oscar in 2002 for his contributions to cinema. As an actor, some of his most memorable films include Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), The Sting (1973), and The Natural (1984). 

Redford’s career legacy is as much about the films he made as the filmmakers he empowered, ensuring that long after his final bow, his influence will continue to echo. He never confined himself to a single role in the industry—he was an actor, director, producer, mentor, and visionary. Even in his later years, he remained active, ensuring that his contributions were not confined to memory but continued to shape the present.

Below is a list of films, in no order of preference, that are an essential viewing to understand, honour and relish his work: 

1. Barefoot in the Park (1967)

Barefoot in the Park Still
Barefoot in the Park Still Photo: IMDB
The film brings Robert Redford and Jane Fonda together as newlyweds undone by the quirks of a cramped Manhattan walk-up. On-screen, that affection sharpens every glance and quip, giving the familiar opposites-attract formula fresh heat. The film’s enduring allure lies in watching discipline crack under desire, and marriage emerge as both trial and delight. The performance confirmed Redford’s arrival as more than a promising stage actor and perhaps also the commencement of his screen sex-symbol era.

2. Downhill Racer (1969)

Downhill Racer Still
Downhill Racer Still Photo: IMDB
One of Redford’s earliest passion projects, this debut independent feature became a crash course in the ruthless mechanics of Hollywood. Stylish, yet quietly devastating, Michael Ritchie’s film follows Redford as an arrogant skier fixated on Olympic glory. What unfolds is a cutting study of ego, ambition, and loneliness beneath the glamour of competition. Roger Ebert called it “the best movie ever made about sports—without really being about sports at all,” noting its unflinching honesty. 

3. The Old Man & The Gun (2018)

The Old Man & The Gun Still
The Old Man & The Gun Still Photo: IMDB
David Lowery’s film follows Forrest Tucker, a 70-year-old San Quentin escapee whose string of bank robberies carried the unlikely grace of a seasoned performance. For Robert Redford, then 82, the role became another feather in his cap.  Tucker was no ordinary thief—he disarmed victims with courtesy, leaving a teller to confess, “He was a gentleman.” The film rests on that paradox, crime rendered almost tender, danger softened by presence. More than a crime caper, it feels like a meditation on legacy, how magnetism outlasts youth, how some faces never lose their command. Redford turned what could have been a farewell into a reminder: charisma doesn’t retire, it lingers. Lowery captured that final glimmer without nostalgia weighing it down—a parting act that felt both daring and unexpectedly comforting.

4. All Is Lost (2013)

All is Lost Still
All is Lost Still Photo: IMDB
J.C. Chandor’s survival tale places Robert Redford at the centre of the Indian Ocean, alone against a sinking yacht and the merciless weight of nature. Shot on a modest $9 million budget, Redford himself described it as a “pure cinematic experience,” a return to the elemental craft of acting where the viewer is not simply watching but almost inhabiting his struggle. The film’s tension lies in its sparseness, in the stripped-down confrontation between man and fate, where survival becomes both physical trial and existential reckoning. 

5. All the President’s Men (1976)

All the President's Men Still
All the President's Men Still Photo: IMDB
For Robert Redford, the intrigue of this film lay less in Hollywood’s machinery than in the Watergate storm itself. The obsession began during a whistle-stop tour for “The Candidate” (1972), when he overheard reporters trading whispers about a burglary at the Democratic National Committee headquarters. What caught him was not only the crime, but the men chasing its truth: Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. In their unlikely pairing—a Republican and a liberal, Redford saw in them the combustible chemistry of democracy itself, how difference sharpened inquiry and conflict turned into revelation. 

Actor, director, activist Robert Redford dies at 89 - Instagram
Robert Redford Passes Away At 89: Meryl Streep, James Gunn, Morgan Freeman Pay Tribute To The Oscar-Winning Legend

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

