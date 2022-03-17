Robert Pattionson's 'Batman' Gets A OTT Release Date

Actor Robert Pattinson-starrer ‘Batman’ will now be available on OTT platform for the audiences to watch. According to reports, The Batman will premiere on HBO Max on April 19. The film was theatrically released on March 1.

Despite being essentially a superhero film, Pattinson made his DC debut in what has been referred to as "one of the greatest detective stories." His grimy, dark Caped Crusader teamed up with actress Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman to defeat actor Paul Dano's Riddler.

According to Deadline, different premiere dates were revealed and are legitimate due to some technical errors on the streaming service's website. As a result, ‘The Batman’ will be available to stream on Tuesday, April 19, until its official release on April 23. Those who haven't seen the film yet are anticipating its OTT release.

The film, which marks Pattinson's first appearance in a DC film, is receiving positive reviews in India. The film grossed Rs. 1 crore during previews, followed by Rs. 7 crores on Friday, Rs. 9 crores on Saturday, and Rs. 9.25 crores on Sunday, bringing the total to Rs. 26.25 crores. The film, directed by Matt Reeves, has now surpassed the $400 million (Rs. 30,38,23,00,000) mark worldwide, grossing $463.2 million (Rs. 35,16,54,95,520) in its second weekend.