Rituraj Singh Death: Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood, Hansal Mehta And Other Celebs Mourn His Demise

Popular television actor Rituraj Singh breathed his last on Febrary 20 due to cardiac arrest. He was 59 at the time of death. Rituraj's friend and colleague Amit Behl told indianexpress.com that Singh had been hospitalised recently for pancreatic illness.
In a statement, Amit Behl said, "He was unwell. Was hospitalised 15 days back due to some pancreatic issues. Was back home few days back, but yesterday was feeling really weak and they rushed him to hospital. But he got the attack before reaching hospital.”
Several celebs like Manoj Bajpayee, Arshad Warsi, Hansal Mehta and Sonu Sood among others have mourned the demise of Rituraj Singh.
Manoj Bajpayee who had worked with Rituraj is devastated to hear the news of his death. He wrote on X platform, "How can this be true Ritz? Why? Such a devastating news to wake up to! Rest in peace Rituraj my friend! Om Shanti."
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta who worked with Rituraj Singh on the show 'K Street Pali Hill', wrote, "Rituraj!!!! Can’t believe this! I directed him briefly in a daily soap called K Street Pali Hill but in the process we became good friends. Been a while since we hung out but I have such fond memories. Untapped actor and a warm human. Gone suddenly and too early."
Sonu Sood also mourned his death as he shared a picture of the actor and wrote, ''RIP Bhai''.
Vivek Agnihotri also shared a photo of Rituraj and wrote, "Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? 'Kitna baaki tha… (so much was left).' Artists never die. Om Shanti."
Rituraj Singh was the neigbour of Arshad Warsi. The latter tweeted, "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother…"
Rituraj Singh was seen in shows like 'Banegi Apni Baat', 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Bandish Bandits', 'Anupamaa', 'Jyoti', 'Hitler Didi', and 'Adaalat'. He also starred in web shows like 'Made In Heaven' and did films like 'Mr Shrimati', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', and 'Jersey' among others. He was last seen in Rohit Shetty web series 'Indian Police Force'.