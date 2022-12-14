Ridhi Dogra On Working With Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan: They’re Very Humble And Incredibly Modest

Ridhi Dogra has gotten the ticket to the film industry with her being all set and steadfast to be featured in major films. 2023 is very exciting for Ridhi Dogra, especially with her several big projects and debut projects nearing its release. Ridhi Dogra has done remarkable work in the television industry and has served Indian households with several interesting projects that she has done in her career. Now, the actress will be seen in Atlee Kumar’s directorial ‘Jawan’ along with Shah Rukh Khan and in ‘Tiger 3’ along with Salman Khan.

And now that she is all set to be in ‘Jawan’ and ‘Tiger 3’, she expresses how she’s looking forward to 2023. Talking about the same, she said, “I am very excited for the coming year as I have worked with some incredible actors and storytellers on some really exciting projects.”

Talking further about her co-stars Ridhi Dogra shared, “They are very humble and incredibly modest co-stars. One thing that’s common between them is their humility when it comes to their craft. It’s been such a comfortable environment working on every set and especially in ‘Jawan’ with Shah Rukh Khan. Anyone who knows me knows how much I love, admire and respect him. I have grown up admiring him as a person over and above him as an actor, and to interact with him in person, shoot with him, and discuss scenes with him is such beyond surreal. I say it with a sense of honour ‘there is my life before I shot with SRK and a life the day after I did.’ Also, since he is from Delhi, I felt quite at ease around him and speaking to him. His sense of humour is a distinct Delhiite sense of humour, also he has a way of putting you at ease and making you feel comfortable in his presence.”

Ridhi Dogra will be marking her debut as a lead in ‘Lakadabaggha’ which is a story about an ordinary boy on an extraordinary mission - to fight against the illegal animal trade industry. She was last seen in big hits like ‘Married Woman’ and ‘Asur’ where her portrayal was highly appreciated. Apart from that, on the work front, Ridhi Dogra will also be seen in ‘Pitchers 2’.