Actress Rhea Chakraborty has got her passport back after five years. As per reports, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday (September 30) directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to return Chakraborty's passport, which was seized by the central law enforcement and intelligence agency in connection with the 2020 drugs case linked to the death of the actor and her former partner, Sushant Singh Rajput.