Rhea Chakraborty has got her passport back after five years
The passport seized by the central law enforcement and intelligence agency in connection with the 2020 drugs case linked to the death of the actor and her former partner, Sushant Singh Rajput
Rhea shared a picture on Instagram holding her passport
Actress Rhea Chakraborty has got her passport back after five years. As per reports, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday (September 30) directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to return Chakraborty's passport, which was seized by the central law enforcement and intelligence agency in connection with the 2020 drugs case linked to the death of the actor and her former partner, Sushant Singh Rajput.
It's a major relief for Rhea. She took to her Instagram handle to share the news with an emotional post.
Rhea reacts to getting back her passport
On Friday, Rhea shared a picture of her holding the passport and captioned it, "Patience was my only passport for the past 5 years. Countless battles. Endless hope. Today, I hold my passport again. Ready for my Chapter2! (added flight and folded hands emoticons). Satyameva Jayate (sic)".
