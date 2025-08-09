On Raksha Bandhan, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister remembered him with an emotional note
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, often shares heartfelt posts on social media in remembrance of her late brother. Today, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Shweta penned an emotional note for her bhai. In the note, she wrote about missing Sushant. Shweta also wrote that she is "still praying" for him.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister remembers him on Raksha Bandhan
Shweta shared a heartwarming video featuring herself, Sushant and their family members. It showed the Kedarnath star's childhood moments to his growing-up years, and the happy times he had spent with his family. "Sometimes it feels like you never really left. That you’re still here, just beyond the veil, watching silently," she captioned the video.
She also wrote that the pain of losing him is intimate and raw. "And then, in the next breath, the ache hits. Will I truly never see you again? Will your laughter remain only an echo? Your voice, a fading memory I cannot grasp? The pain of losing you is so intimate, so raw, that words shrink in its presence. It lives quietly inside me, too sacred to be spoken aloud, too vast to be contained," she wrote.
"And with each passing day, it deepens, not with bitterness, but with clarity, revealing how fleeting this material world is, how fragile our attachments, and how only the Divine offers refuge," Shweta wrote further.
She concluded the note saying that she knows that they will meet again, "on the other side, beyond stories, beyond time, where souls recognise each other not through names, but through the silent language of love."
"Until then, I remain here, still tying a Rakhi on your wrist in my heart, still praying that wherever you are, you are wrapped in joy, in peace, in light. So long, until we meet again. With all my love, Gudia Di,” she concluded her note.
Sushant Singh Rajput death
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai's Bandra apartment in 2020. He was 34. After the initial investigation, Mumbai Police confirmed that the actor died by suicide. Official postmortem reports also confirmed that he died of asphyxia due to hanging.
Sushant's father filed a complaint, based on which the Bihar Police registered an abetment of suicide case against Rhea Chakraborty, the rumoured girlfriend of Rajput. Later, the CBI took over the case.
SSR death case update
In March this year, CBI filed a closure report in the alleged suicide case.
The agency submitted its findings before a special court in Mumbai. As per a report in PTI, in its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, forensic specialists at AIIMS had dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling".
The central agency had also recorded the statements of Rhea and others and collected the actor's medical records.