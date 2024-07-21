Rhea Chakraborty On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: I Am No Longer Acting In Films

Rhea said she has moved on from that phase of her life and now she is enjoying the "newer" version of herself. She said, "Everybody knows my ‘chapter one,’ or assumes that they know it. I did go through a lot of phases of feeling different emotions, being different versions of myself. Finally, I am feeling more me, but a newer version, like a rebirth. And I want to celebrate that with anyone who has a ‘chapter two.’ I want to say that it is ok to have a chapter two, to start again, to move on in life. I want to celebrate change.”