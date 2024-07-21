Art & Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: I Am No Longer Acting In Films

Rhea Chakraborty said she has stopped acting in films after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She does motivational speaking and that's how she earns her money.

Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput
Rhea Chakraborty on her life after Sushant Singh Rajput's death Photo: Instagram
Post the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, his girlfriend actress Rhea Chakraborty became the victim of the vicious media trial and was even pronounced guilty on television and on social media. From vilification, slut-shaming, accused of drugging Sushant, to doing black magic and stealing his money- Rhea went through the worst phase of her life. In the latest episode of her podcast, 'Chapter 2', where she hosted actress Sushmita Sen, Rhea opened up about her life after SSR's death.

Rhea said she has stopped acting in films or shows. She told Sushmita Sen, ''People are confused about what I do for a living anymore. I am not acting in films, I do other things, I do motivational speaking and that’s how I earn my money''.

For the unversed, after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his father registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty where he accused her of abetment to suicide. Sushant's family even alleged that she cheated him financially and mentally harassed him. Rhea was arrested in September 2020 on charges of procuring drugs for the 'Kedarnath' actor. She spent 28 days in Byculla jail and was granted bail in October 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty Photo: Instagram
Rhea said she has moved on from that phase of her life and now she is enjoying the "newer" version of herself. She said, "Everybody knows my ‘chapter one,’ or assumes that they know it. I did go through a lot of phases of feeling different emotions, being different versions of myself. Finally, I am feeling more me, but a newer version, like a rebirth. And I want to celebrate that with anyone who has a ‘chapter two.’ I want to say that it is ok to have a chapter two, to start again, to move on in life. I want to celebrate change.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

