Art & Entertainment

Reem Shaikh Wishes Shagun Pandey On Birthday; Says She 'Adores' Him

Television actress Reem Shaikh has the sweetest birthday wish for her former co-star and friend, Shagun Pandey.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Reem Shaikh, Shagun Pandey Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Television actress Reem Shaikh has the sweetest birthday wish for her former co-star and friend, Shagun Pandey.

Reem took to Instagram stories and posted a picture with Shagun.

In the image, they are standing closely, smiling at the camera lens as they strike a pose.

Reem%20Shaikh%27s%20Story
Reem Shaikh's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The two had worked on the show 'Tujhse Hai Raabta', which also featured Sehban Azim, Poorva Gokhale, Arzaan Shaikh, and Rajat Dahiya. The show was later replaced by 'Bhagya Lakshmi' in its timeslot.

Last year, there were rumours that Shagun and Reem were dating, however, the actress had clarified that he was just a friend.

Advertisement

Reem was last seen on screen in 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal', based on the series 'The Vampire Diaries'. She starred alongside Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita