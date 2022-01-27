Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Raveena Tandon Was Scared To Talk About Her Adopted Daughters Because She Was Unmarried

Actress Raveena Tandon revealed the reason why she kept her adopted daughters as secret until they reached class 10.

Raveena Tandon made her OTT debut with 'Aranyak' last year. - Instagram\Chaya.m.m

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 12:19 pm

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon opened up about her two adopted daughters Pooja and Chaya. Tandon, who adopted them in the 90s when she was still unmarried, has now revealed the reason why she chose not to speak about it.

Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, she said, "Initially, it was that era of tabloidism and yellow dirty journalism. There were these hardcore writers who were just writing nasty stuff and headlines were nasty. In those days, a scandal could be created out of anything. When I did adopt the girls, initially, I did not talk about them at all, till they passed their 10th standard and after that, they started hanging out with me on my shoots. Then, everyone started asking, ‘Who are these girls?’ And I would start telling them this is how it is."

“You were so scared that even if you say something, what will these people make it out to be? Magazine wale bol denge ki isko secretly baby ho gaya, kiska baby hai (The magazines would say that I secretly had a baby and speculate about the father). It was that era. Itna gandh tha unke minds mein (Their minds were so filthy). To avoid such stories, I just did it very quietly,” she added.

Tandon in an interview with Hindustan Times, had opened up about how both of them are like her best friends. “My daughters are my best friends. I remember, when I got married, they were the ones who sat in the car and led me to the mandap. And now, I got the chance to walk them down the aisle. It is such a special feeling,” she had said.

On the personal front, Tandon is married to Anil Thadani and has two kids with him, Rasha and Ranbirvardhan. Both her daughters Pooja and Chaya are married and have their own kids.

On the work front, Tandon made her OTT debut with ‘Aranyak’ last year. She will be seen alongside actors Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the much anticipated movie ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

