Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Rashmika Mandanna On Trolling Amid ‘Kantara’ Success: I Have Not Been Banned In Kannada

Home Art & Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna On Trolling Amid ‘Kantara’ Success: I Have Not Been Banned In Kannada

Rashmika Mandanna recently was subjected to online trolling after she said that she didn’t watch ‘Kantara’ a few weeks ago.

‘Pushpa’ Actress Rashmika Mandanna
‘Pushpa’ Actress Rashmika Mandanna Instagram/@pallav_paliwal

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Dec 2022 3:06 pm

Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently got embroiled into controversy when a few weeks ago, she said that she didn’t watch ‘Kantara’. Not just that, she was also trolled for her alleged troubled relationship with Rishab Shetty, who rose to fame for his acting and direction amid the stupendous success of ‘Kantara’. 

While speaking to the media, the actress responded to the trolls and said, “I just have love for them. I don’t know what else I’m supposed to say about it. It’s left to them.” 

Rashmika was even accused of forgetting her roots in Kannada cinema, after having found success in Telugu and Tamil film industries. To which, she said, “I was asked if I had watched the film within 2 or 3 days after its release. I had not seen it then. When I saw the film, I messaged the team (Kantara) and I also got a nice ‘thank you’ as a reply.”

Kantara Poster
Kantara Poster Instagram/ @rishabshettyfilms

It did not end there. Rishab too, in an interview, hinted that he doesn’t like working with Rashmika, without taking her name. For those caught unaware, Rishab was the director of Rashmika’s debut film ‘Kirik Party’.

Addressing the apparent fallout between the two, Rashmika said, “See, the world doesn’t know what is happening on the inside. We can’t always put a camera on our personal life and show it. We are not these people who will release messages also. What people say about our personal life doesn’t matter. What they are saying about us professionally is what we will take and work on it.”

When further prodded if she was banned by the Kannada film producers, she quipped, “So far I have not been banned,” she said.

In the wake of the controversy, Rashmika had also released a statement on being the subject of online trolling. She will next be seen in ‘Varisu’ with Tamil superstar Vijay. The film will release in cinemas in January during the Pongal festival.

Related stories

Rashmika Mandanna To Sonal Chauhan To Rakul Preet Singh – 7 Pan-India Actresses Who’re Rocking The Stage

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’: Rashmika Mandanna To Janhvi Kapoor – Celebs Who Dazzled As Celebrity Guests

5 Pics Of Rashmika Mandanna That’ll Make You Fall Head Over Heels In Love With Her

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rashmika Mandanna Rishab Shetty Kantara
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

‘Black Adam’ On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Henry Cavill’s Superman Cameo Saves This Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead