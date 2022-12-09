Rashmika Mandanna On Trolling Amid ‘Kantara’ Success: I Have Not Been Banned In Kannada

Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently got embroiled into controversy when a few weeks ago, she said that she didn’t watch ‘Kantara’. Not just that, she was also trolled for her alleged troubled relationship with Rishab Shetty, who rose to fame for his acting and direction amid the stupendous success of ‘Kantara’.

While speaking to the media, the actress responded to the trolls and said, “I just have love for them. I don’t know what else I’m supposed to say about it. It’s left to them.”

Rashmika was even accused of forgetting her roots in Kannada cinema, after having found success in Telugu and Tamil film industries. To which, she said, “I was asked if I had watched the film within 2 or 3 days after its release. I had not seen it then. When I saw the film, I messaged the team (Kantara) and I also got a nice ‘thank you’ as a reply.”

Kantara Poster Instagram/ @rishabshettyfilms

It did not end there. Rishab too, in an interview, hinted that he doesn’t like working with Rashmika, without taking her name. For those caught unaware, Rishab was the director of Rashmika’s debut film ‘Kirik Party’.

Addressing the apparent fallout between the two, Rashmika said, “See, the world doesn’t know what is happening on the inside. We can’t always put a camera on our personal life and show it. We are not these people who will release messages also. What people say about our personal life doesn’t matter. What they are saying about us professionally is what we will take and work on it.”

When further prodded if she was banned by the Kannada film producers, she quipped, “So far I have not been banned,” she said.

In the wake of the controversy, Rashmika had also released a statement on being the subject of online trolling. She will next be seen in ‘Varisu’ with Tamil superstar Vijay. The film will release in cinemas in January during the Pongal festival.