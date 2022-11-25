Rashmika Mandanna To Sonal Chauhan To Rakul Preet Singh – 7 Pan-India Actresses Who’re Rocking The Stage

The Indian film industry is the world's 2nd largest film industry, it has produced an immense number of actors and actresses so far. Our Indian actresses have occupied the top spots time and again. These actresses have has given us exemplary performances and have paved their way to the top of the Indian Film industry as they continued to take over globally as well.

While there have been actresses who have worked well in certain Indian film industries but there have been many who mastered the art of rocking the stage in different film industries. Today, let’s have a look at some such pan-India actresses who’ve been loved by fans of all film industries in India.

Rashmika Mandanna

When we talk about Pan-India artists we definitely have to add Rashmika Mandana's name to it. An artist who performs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films has a well-deserving spot on this list. Rashimika in a short span of time acquired national success through her mind-blowing performances. She has given us super hit movies like Pushpa, Goodbye, Sita Ramam and many more.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is already a big artist down south and has craved a niche for herself in Bollywood too. Known for her hot looks and fitness, spicy siren Rakul Preet Singh has starred in various Indian movies pacing her way up to the top and being considered a Pan-India Artist. She has done many movies like Runway 34, Dhruva, Thank God and many more.

Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan is a multi-talented model, singer, and actress who has predominant works in Hindi and Telugu language films. From movies like Jannat, The Ghost, Legend and many more such hit movies were complimented by the audiences, as they loved Sonal's performances. Sonal Chauhan is known to be an ace at her projects and has been lauded time and again by the audiences and her fans. She has definitely claimed her spot as a top Pan-India artist.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is a name unknown to none, making her debut with Telugu language films Taapsee has worked her way up to the top with her Hindi language super hit movies like Pink, Dobaaraa, Thappad and many such amazing movies. Taapsee being claimed as a pan-India artist is a fact written in ink and we all know it.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is a well-known actress in the Telugu and Hindi language film industry. Marking her first Hindi project Heropanti, Kriti was awarded for her performance and complimented for her skills. She made her Telugu film debut with Nenokkadine. It turned out to be a super hit movie. Paving her way to the top Kriti is now a Pan-India artist. We cannot wait to see Kriti in her upcoming projects as the fans expect the best.

Pooja Hegde

Let's talk about the beautiful and charming Pooja Hegde, a successful actress and model. Who has was crowned as the 2nd runner-up at 2010 I Am She–Miss Universe India pageant. She has had many successful projects in the Hindi and Telegu film industry. She has given us hit movies like Radhe Shyam, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Beast and many more.

Tamanna Bhatia

Tamanna Bhatia is an Indian actress who appears primarily in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. Tamannaah has appeared in over 65 films in three languages. She is a recipient of the SIIMA Award and has received eight Filmfare Awards South nominations. This talented actress has time and again proved herself in the Indian Film Industry as one of the best. Being a Pan-India artist is just the beginning for this one.