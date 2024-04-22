Art & Entertainment

Rapper Badshah Parties With Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir In Dubai

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who is known for 'Mere Humsafar', had a gala time with her friend, the Indian rapper Badshah in Dubai.

Advertisement

Instagram
Hania Aamir, Badshah Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who is known for 'Mere Humsafar', had a gala time with her friend, the Indian rapper Badshah in Dubai.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared pictures and videos from their meet-up in the Middle Eastern city of the UAE.

The first picture featured Hania and Badshah in it whereas the second picture was of a food spread.

Lastly, there was a video, which showed Hania enjoying a drink as she posed for the camera.

She wrote in the caption, "Rescue arrived from Chandigarh."

In another video posted by the actress, the two can be seen jamming over one of Badshah's songs as they frequently burst into laughter as none of them was able to remember the lyrics to the track.

Advertisement

Hania shared that she would attend Badshah's concert in Dubai.

She wrote in the caption, "Concert time."

Badshah took to the comments section, and wrote, "What should be described about this music festival and acting."

Last year in November, the two went shopping and on a coffee outing after which fans sensed something brewing up between the two.

Hania Aamir's name has been often associated with Pakistan's former cricket captain Babar Azam for a while.

However, neither of them has responded to these rumours.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
  2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
  3. Sports LIVE Updates: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever Candidates Chess Winner
  4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
  5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
  6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM's 'Those Who Have More Children' Remark Sparks Row; Repoll On At 11 Manipur Booths
  8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami