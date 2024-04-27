Art & Entertainment

'Ranneeti: Balakot And Beyond’ Director Praises 'Helpful' Serbian Government For Lending 50 Tanks

Santosh Singh, the director of 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond', shared insights about shooting in Serbia, praising it as a supportive location.

Advertisement

Instagram
Santosh Singh on the sets of 'Ranneeti' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Santosh Singh, the director of 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond', shared insights about shooting in Serbia, praising it as a supportive location.

The director revealed that the country provided them with fifty tanks for filming without any hesitation.

Singh said in a statement: "This was my second experience shooting in the country, and I must say, I love shooting there. It's a very open and helpful place. For 'Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond', they gave us fifty tanks for filming, that also, without any hesitation."

"For my earlier series as well, we had stayed there for three months, since it was the time of Covid," he added.

Advertisement

The director said: "We stayed there, shot for one month, and then completed the post-production in two months while staying there. Due to travel restrictions, it wouldn’t have been possible to go back. I have always had a good experience shooting and working there."

The series is currently streaming on JioCinema.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know