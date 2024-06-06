Art & Entertainment

Randeep Hooda Says He Made ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ To Let World Know Of India Beyond Gandhi

Actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda talked about his maiden directorial “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar” and shared that he made the film to let know of India beyond Mahatma Gandhi.

Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda Photo: Instagram
info_icon

During a global promotion of the film, Randeep, who was asked about the takeaway from the movie for global audiences, said: “I have taken the route of telling the story of the armed revolution – especially overseas – for a country like India where the image of India that we know of is one of non-violence.

“Therefore, it should be interesting for people across the world to watch this and hence I made it for the international audience in that sense. So that they get to know about India more than just Mahatma Gandhi,” he said. The actor-filmmaker shared that there was an “opposing thought process and an opposing ideology that believed in violence and killing and driving the British out of India rather than doing fasts unto death.”

“Ironically a man of non-violence Mahatma Gandhi was shot by a bullet and a man of violence Vinayak Savarkar had fasted unto death and this is what I wanted to bring to people across the world not just Indians,” he added. “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar” showcases the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande and is streaming on ZEE5 Global.

