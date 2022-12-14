Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' First Look Promises A Fresh Take On Love

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' First Look Promises A Fresh Take On Love

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film now has a title - 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. Earlier, the makers intrigued the netizens by just revealing the abbreviation 'TJMM'. The film's quirky first look was unveiled on Wednesday and it features an upbeat title track composed by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Ranbir Kapoor, Shradhha Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor, Shradhha Kapoor IANS

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 5:12 pm

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film now has a title - 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. Earlier, the makers intrigued the netizens by just revealing the abbreviation 'TJMM'. The film's quirky first look was unveiled on Wednesday and it features an upbeat title track composed by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The video presents the chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha as they lend their voice to the track. The film promises a completely fresh take on love and romance in the modern era.

Shraddha took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared the first look as she wrote in the caption, "And the title is... Finally Here !!! Dekhoooo."

The film has been directed by Luv Ranjan, who is known for films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' series 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and 'Akaash Vani'.

The film, produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series, will have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023.

