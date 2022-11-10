Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Bring Home Their Baby Girl

Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen bringing home their baby girl on Thursday.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 2:33 pm

Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen bringing home their baby girl on Thursday. 

The new proud parents reached their home Vastu on Thursday morning. Alia was glowing in an all black outfit while Ranbir was seen sitting in the car cradling their bundle of joy as they travelled from Sir HN Reliance Hospital to their home.

Alia, who delivered her first baby on November 6, had announced the birth of her first child in a joint note by her and Ranbir on Instagram.

It read: "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love, love, love. Alia and Ranbir."

The couple, who started dating in 2018 on the sets of 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', got married earlier this year in April.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Hindi Indian Cinema Celebs New Born Instagram Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

Pragya Kapoor: ‘Maali’ Is A Cross Between A Cautionary Tale And A Retelling Of Our Own Realities

Pragya Kapoor: ‘Maali’ Is A Cross Between A Cautionary Tale And A Retelling Of Our Own Realities