Ram Pothineni Film's New Schedule Opens With Action Sequence

A new schedule of director Boyapati Sreenu's upcoming action entertainer, featuring actor Ram Pothineni in the lead, began with a massive action sequence being canned at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Sources close to the unit of the film, tentatively being referred to as 'BoyapatiRAPO', said that the director wants this action sequence to be breathtakingly stunning.

Boyapati is believed to have given his inputs to the action choreographer Stun Shiva and the latter has choreographed the action sequence in a way the director wants it to be.

The film is expected to have several intense stunt sequences. In particular, the one that is presently being filmed is expected to offer great excitement to the audience.

Actress Sreeleela plays Ram's love in the mass action entertainer being mounted on a large scale with top production standards.

The film features some notable actors in prominent roles. Sources claim that technically, the movie is going to be very strong with some first-class technicians taking care of different crafts.

Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the movie for Srinivasaa Silver Screens. The film is being presented by Pavan Kumar. S.S. Thaman is scoring the music for this film, the editing of which is being handled by Tammuraju. Cinematography for the film is being handled by Santosh Detake. #BoyapatiRAPO will release in Hindi and all south Indian languages.